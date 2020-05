Good to see you again! | BOZAR

BOZAR is reopening! ⭐️⠀⠀From Tuesday 19 May until 21 July we will open our doors to bring you four exhibitions, including our immensely popular Keith Haring retrospective. The message of hope and solidarity he conveyed through his iconic works of art is now more relevant than ever, offering a moment of comfort and entertainment in these confusing times.⠀⠀The four exhibitions that will run from 19 May to 21 July are:⠀⠀- ‘Keith Haring’⠀- ‘Mondo Cane. Jos de Gruyter & Harald Thys’⠀- ‘The World as a Pavilion. Vjenceslav Richter’⠀- ‘Jacqueline Mesmaeker. Ah, quelle aventure !’, the first major solo exhibition of Belgian artist Jacqueline Mesmaeker, in collaboration with CC Strombeek.⠀⠀BOZAR Bookshop will also reopen.⠀⠀Head to bozar.be to get more info about your visit.⠀⠀#goodtoseeyou #weareopen #museumsareopen

