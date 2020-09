exibart.artworld: il giro del mondo dell’arte in sei notizie

View this post on Instagram

“I want to reflect the Latinx experience as someone born here and embracing their heritage and allowing that to define who they are but taking it to the next level,” says, @sentrock, a Mexican-American street artist who takes inspiration from people who use their voices to speak up, regardless of the platform they’re given. ⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁠⠀ He’s also part of our Converse family, creating a unique design for our Converse By You custom builder. His concept was to embrace his past while making connections to the current social culture. ⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁠⠀ “When people see my design, I want them to know that no matter where you come from, you can still dream for more. It doesn't mean you have to leave your culture or forget what you're about.”⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁠⠀ You can learn more about Sentrock, read what ¡Mi Gente! means to him and check out his Converse By You designs (available now on Converse.com) in our stories. #ConverseAllStars