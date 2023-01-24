Sono state annunciate oggi, nel corso di una diretta trasmessa in streaming sui canali social dell’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences e condotta dall’attrice Allison Williams e dall’attore Riz Ahmed, le nomination per la 95ma edizione degli Academy Awards, meglio conosciuti come Premi Oscar, che verranno assegnati il 12 marzo 2023. La cerimonia è in programma al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles e sarà presentata per la terza volta dal conduttore e comico Jimmy Kimmel.

Grandi speranze erano riposte in “Nostalgia” di Mario Martone, che però non è stato incluso nella shortlist dei film internazionali. Ma un pizzico di Italia c’è comunque, con “Le pupille”, il cortometraggio di Alice Rohrwacher prodotto da Alfonso Cuarón, presentato a Cannes 75, uscito a Natale e disponibile sulla piattaforma Disney+.

Fa incetta di candidature, ben otto, “Everything everywhere all at once”, commedia d’azione filosofica, scritta e diretta da Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert. Al secondo posto, con sette candidature, ancora una commedia, questa volta con una sfumatura black irlandese, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, di Martin McDonagh. Atteso alla prova “The Fabelmans”, l’autobiografia di Steven Spielberg, che prende cinque nomination. Quattro candidature per il biopic “Elvis” diretto da Baz Luhrmann e per “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, diretto e co-scritto da Ryan Coogler.

Nella decade che si giocherà il titolo di Miglior film: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness”, “Women Talking”. Tra i registi in gara invece Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Daniel Scheinert e Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”, Todd Field, “Tár”, Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”.

Ambitissima la statuetta per la Miglior attrice, che vedrà in gara Cate Blanchett, “Tár”, Ana de Armas, “Blonde”, Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”, Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”, Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Nella categoria del Migliore attore forse il favorito è Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”, che dovrà vedersela con Austin Butler, “Elvis”, Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”, Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Ecco tutte le altre categorie

Miglior Fotografia

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Miglior film straniero

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Germany

“Argentina, 1985”, Argentina

“Close”, Belgium

“EO”, Poland

“The Quiet Girl”, Ireland

Miglior montaggio

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Miglior suono

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Migliori costumi

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Migliore colonna Sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Miglior corto animato

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Miglior Corto Live-Action

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”