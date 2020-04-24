Gallerie dopo l’emergenza: Galerie Lelong & Co

Dopo la nostra indagine sulle gallerie al tempo del distanziamento sociale, iniziamo a pensare al futuro. Abbiamo voluto chiedere ad alcune delle gallerie più influenti e importanti del panorama internazionale: oggi iniziamo con Galerie Lelong & Co.

Segue la versione in inglese.

Nelle ultime settimane assistiamo alla proliferazione di iniziative di beneficenza, i primi ad essere chiamati all’azione sono stati gli artisti. Credi che questo modello basato sulla gratuità del lavoro artistico possa creare un precedente rischioso per gli artisti stessi e per il loro mercato?

«Nessun grande rischio. Queste iniziative sono generose e positive, ma rimarranno marginali».

Quanto pensi che questo momento influenzerà l’economia del sistema artistico?

«Colpirà seriamente e persino drammaticamente artisti e gallerie».

Pensi che con le prossime fiere sarà possibile coprire questo margine?

«In primo luogo, non sappiamo davvero QUANDO fiere d’arte importanti e significative potranno davvero svolgersi nuovamente. Quindi, quanti clienti potranno viaggiare, visitare? Gran parte dei clienti ha più di 50 o addirittura 60 anni; molti di loro non correranno il rischio di viaggiare e radunarsi in luoghi abbastanza affollati …».

Quale pensi sia il pericolo maggiore che il sistema artistico dovrà affrontare e quale può essere il lato positivo di questa situazione?

«Il pericolo maggiore sarebbe di congelare un mercato dell’arte per mesi. Il lato positivo è che ogni attore del sistema artistico deve riconsiderare e ripensare totalmente la sua azione. L’immaginazione dovrebbe prevalere!».

Quale area del mondo pensi che tornerà prima a investire di nuovo nell’arte?

«Probabilmente L’Asia».

In che modo ritieni che le gallerie più giovani e quelle più affermate debbano essere supportate?

«Dovrebbero essere fortemente aiutati dal governo dei loro stati. E anche dai collezionisti che si fidano e li apprezzano».

«Imagination should prevail!»

After our investigation of the galleries at the time of social distancing, we start thinking about the future. We asked about it some of the most influential and important galleries on the international scene: today we start with Galerie Lelong & Co.

In recent weeks we are witnessing the proliferation of charity initiatives, the first to be called to action were the artists. Do you believe that this model based on the gratuitousness of artistic work can create a risky precedent for the artists themselves and for their market?

«No great risk. These initiatives are generous and positive, but will remain marginal».

How much do you think this moment will affect the economy of the art system?

«It will affect severely and even dramatically artists and galleries».

Do you think that the with next fairs will it be possible to cover this margin?

«First, we don’t really know WHEN important and significant art fairs will be really able to take place again. Then, how many clients will be able to travel, to visit? A large part of the clients is over 50 or even 60 years old; many of them will not take the risk to travel and gather in quite crowdy places…».

What do you think is the greatest danger that the art system will face and what can be the positive side of this situation?

«The greatest danger would be to have an art market FROZEN during months. The positive side is that each actor of the art system has to totally reconsider and rethink his action. Imagination should prevail!»

Which area of the world do you think will return first to invest in art again?

«Probably Asia».

By what means do you think the younger or more established galleries should be supported?

«They should be strongly helped by the government of their states. And also by the collectors who trust and appreciate them».