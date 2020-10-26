La pagina Instagram Accidentally Wes Anderson è diventata un libro

Tutto nacque da un subreddit popolarissimo, dove centinaia di fan e appassionati di Wes Anderson pubblicavano svariate fotografie scattate in luoghi che, casualmente, sembravano essere usciti direttamente da uno dei suoi film. E poi, Wally Koval è partito in giro per il mondo con la sua compagna e con l’idea di fotografare i tanti i luoghi che possono richiamare le ambientazioni che compaiono nei film del regista texano. Pubblicata prima su Instagram, questa splendida collezione di immagini è quindi diventata un libro: Accidentally Wes Anderson, Wes Anderson per caso.

Accidentally Wes Anderson: il libro

Due giorni dopo l’uscita negli Stati Uniti, la pubblicazione è andata sold out online, rendendo giustizia a questo progetto meraviglioso. Proprio sul profilo instagram Koval mette in luce come l’interazione fra centinaia dei suoi sostenitori sia stata la forza che gli ha permesso di arrivare a questo traguardo. La pubblicazione ha visto la luce dopo svariate collaborazioni con fotografi professionisti ma anche con l’aiuto degli stessi appassionati che hanno iniziato la collezione di immagini online. Con 180 luoghi fotografati e 50 Paesi il libro raccoglie nelle sue 368 pagine alcuni fra i luoghi più suggestivi, ognuno raccontato nelle didascalie. L’introduzione del libro è stata firmata dall’uomo che ha ispirato questo progetto: Wes Anderson.

Il fondatore della pagina instagram @accidentallywesanderson è uno specialista di marketing e branding che porta avanti questo progetto dal 2017, ora in forma cartacea edito da Trapeze. Ciò che accomuna queste foto è evidente ed è veramente difficile non pensare subito alla regia di Anderson, per la specifica gamma di colori, per la struttura dell’immagine e per quella patina vintage diventata ormai iconica. Propio come la prospettiva centrale e la simmetria.