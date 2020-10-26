La pagina Instagram Accidentally Wes Anderson è diventata un libro
Libri ed editoria
Tutto nacque da un subreddit popolarissimo, dove centinaia di fan e appassionati di Wes Anderson pubblicavano svariate fotografie scattate in luoghi che, casualmente, sembravano essere usciti direttamente da uno dei suoi film. E poi, Wally Koval è partito in giro per il mondo con la sua compagna e con l’idea di fotografare i tanti i luoghi che possono richiamare le ambientazioni che compaiono nei film del regista texano. Pubblicata prima su Instagram, questa splendida collezione di immagini è quindi diventata un libro: Accidentally Wes Anderson, Wes Anderson per caso.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Hey Adventurers 👋 We spent the past 10 days getting to (safely) meet thousands of you at our NYC pop-up 🗽 We are overwhelmed with the amount of love & positivity you have shared with us 🥰 Physically being able to hand you your books and stamp & sign them for you was the most wonderful way to spend our time ❤️ Stay tuned as we have some more IRL fun coming your way for the Holidays 😉 • As promised we want to keep sharing a little love from the pages 📚 and what better way than with this amazing shot from @_jameswong 📸 And the story of a family boatshed turned tourist attraction phenomena – – – PAGE 325 📚 – – – Crawley Edge Boatshed 🚣♀️ Perth, WA, Australia 🇦🇺 c. 1930s • “At first, there was just a trickle of tourists who would occasionally snap photos of the Nattrass family’s little boathouse, a sweet exclamation point capping off a rickety boardwalk on the Swan River in Perth, Australia. But the tourists kept coming back, growing from that trickle into hundreds. Then thousands. The numbers of tourists have grown so overwhelming that in 2019 the city of Perth decided to spend $400,000 on a solar-powered toilet facility to serve them.” • “Once threatened with demolition by the Australian government, the Crawley Edge Boatshed is the most photographed spot in Perth, and tourists wait their turn along the waterfront to take selfies in front of what has become an iconic landmark. Some researchers are even studying the Blue Boathouse phenomenon to better understand how photo sharing led to this remarkably unremarkable organic online popularity.” • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Symmetrical #Archigram #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #Pursuewhatislovely #DiscoverAustralia #Downunder #VisitNSW #NewSouthWales #VisitAustralia #Australia🇦🇺
Accidentally Wes Anderson: il libro
Due giorni dopo l’uscita negli Stati Uniti, la pubblicazione è andata sold out online, rendendo giustizia a questo progetto meraviglioso. Proprio sul profilo instagram Koval mette in luce come l’interazione fra centinaia dei suoi sostenitori sia stata la forza che gli ha permesso di arrivare a questo traguardo. La pubblicazione ha visto la luce dopo svariate collaborazioni con fotografi professionisti ma anche con l’aiuto degli stessi appassionati che hanno iniziato la collezione di immagini online. Con 180 luoghi fotografati e 50 Paesi il libro raccoglie nelle sue 368 pagine alcuni fra i luoghi più suggestivi, ognuno raccontato nelle didascalie. L’introduzione del libro è stata firmata dall’uomo che ha ispirato questo progetto: Wes Anderson.
Il fondatore della pagina instagram @accidentallywesanderson è uno specialista di marketing e branding che porta avanti questo progetto dal 2017, ora in forma cartacea edito da Trapeze. Ciò che accomuna queste foto è evidente ed è veramente difficile non pensare subito alla regia di Anderson, per la specifica gamma di colori, per la struttura dell’immagine e per quella patina vintage diventata ormai iconica. Propio come la prospettiva centrale e la simmetria.