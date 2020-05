exibart.artworld: il giro del mondo dell’arte in sei notizie

View this post on Instagram

My art is going to Space today! Thank you @spacex @nasa @atrbute ——————————————- ‘Human Kind’ by Tristan Eaton As an artist I try to look at the world with a big picture view. No one gets a bigger view of our world than our brave astronauts on the ISS. When SpaceX asked me to create art to join these astronauts in space, I wanted to make something inspirational. Looking down from space to see all of Human Kind together on this tiny planet might remind you how much history and potential we have. Yet we have so much further to go. With this in mind, I created a series of indestructible, 2 sided paintings made from gold, brass and aluminum to represent the duality of Human Kind, our past and our future. With kindness, hope and science, Human Kind has changed the world many times over. For a better future, we can do it again. Good luck Doug & Bob!!! Stay tuned to hear about what happens with the Art when it returns to Earth in 3 months!!! #launchamerica