exibart.artworld: il giro del mondo dell’arte in sei notizie

DAVID DATUNA LAUNCHES THE “HUNGRY ARTIST” EXHIBIT Participants will be guided by David in creating their own art using the most common objects found in every New York City bodega The exhibit will take place at Galleria Ca'd'Oro, at 179 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, on February 20th, 2020 from 6pm -8pm. Says Datuna: “What I started with the Hungry Artist in Miami is a new way of communication and a revolution of consciousness. What we perceive as materialism is nothing but social conditioning. Any meaningful interaction with an object could turn it to art. I am a hungry artist, and I am hungry for new interactions.”