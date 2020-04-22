Olafur Eliasson celebra l’Earth Day con una nuova opera su Instagram
di redazione
Anche in quarantena, Olafur Eliasson è attivissimo e, dopo aver presentato il suo disegno dedicato all’Italia, in attesa della prossima installazione a Milano per Fondazione Trussardi, ha lanciato un progetto partecipativo, chiaramente a distanza, per celebrare l’Earth Day. Istituita dalla Nazioni Unite, la Giornata della Terra è dedicata alla salvaguardia dell’ambiente e si tiene un mese e un giorno dopo l’equinozio di primavera, il 22 aprile. Un’occasione particolarmente sentita da Eliasson, che in molti suoi lavori ha affrontato il tema dell’inquinamento e del climate change.
Earth Perspectives è titolo del progetto di Olafur Eliasson, in collaborazione con Serpentine Galleries, nell’ambito delle manifestazioni dell’Earth Day, che quest’anno si volgeranno principalmente da casa. E infatti tutti potranno fruire dell’opera, attraverso la pagina Instagram dell’artista danese: si tratta di nove immagini della Terra di colore arancione e rosa, con un punto al centro. Qualcuno avrà già capito di quale effetto ottico si tratta ma le istruzioni sono semplici: le persone devono fissare il punto per dieci secondi e quindi concentrarsi su una superficie vuota in cui apparirà l’immagine residua in diversi colori. Secondo Eliasson, l’opera sarà questa, cioè una nuova visione del mondo. «La meravigliosa idea dell’Earth Day consente di fare un passo indietro, guardare il pianeta dall’esterno e riconoscere che è un oggetto così difficile e impossibile da comprendere», ha spiegato Olafur Eliasson al Guardian.
1/9: Today we’re launching ‘Earth perspectives’, a new artwork conceived by Olafur for Earth Day 2020. It’s comprised of nine animations featuring nine different views over the Earth that we’ll post throughout the day. We’re sharing this work as part of the Serpentine Galleries’ ‘Back to Earth’ initiative, a new, multi-year project that invites artists, scientists, architects, musicians, and more to make work that responds to the climate emergency. Olafur originally conceived one Earth perspectives map for Real Review, spring issue 2020, a magazine edited by Jack Self. At the centre of the Earth view above is the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. This is the world’s biggest single structure made entirely by living organisms and is the most extensive reef system on the planet. It is also the most biologically diverse ecosystem in the world, home to vulnerable and endangered species, many of which can be found nowhere else. The reef has long been culturally and spiritually significant to Aboriginal Australian and Torres Strait Islander peoples, so it marks an important intersection between fragile cultural and biological heritages. This ‘Great Barrier’ not only is a physical threshold in the ocean – it also represents an ecological threshold that humans are pushing the limits of. Currently facing its third mass bleaching event in five years, the Great Barrier Reef may already be at a tipping point, and projections warn that global warming could destroy the whole reef by 2050. To curb the prognosis of catastrophic collapse, the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program (RRAP) has been weighing proposals for methods to reduce local water temperatures by blocking sunlight, for example, with human-made fog, with ‘cloud brightening’, and by covering the ocean surface with a molecule-thick layer of calcium carbonate. While these measures could buy us valuable time, the experts emphasise that none of these technologies are substitutes for the only truly effective solution: ambitious legislation for global emissions reduction. @serpentineuk #earthperspectives #earthday2020 #backtoearth
Le nove immagini della Terra hanno come punto focale diversi luoghi, dalla fossa delle Marianne, il punto più profondo del nostro pianeta, alla calotta glaciale della Groenlandia. Siti che, per quanto apparentemente distanti, almeno per la nostra percezione della vita quotidiana, sono stati pericolosamente raggiunti dell’uomo o dalle sue manifestazioni: residui plastici sono stati ritrovati infatti anche a 11mila metri di profondità. «Forse non è il pianeta a essere in pericolo. In effetti saremo noi, la razza umana, a estinguerci. Il pianeta starà bene. Dagli qualche migliaio di anni dopo che gli umani avranno rovinato tutto e la Terra prospererà, sarà verde e sarà meravigliosa», ha continuato Eliasson.