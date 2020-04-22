Olafur Eliasson celebra l’Earth Day con una nuova opera su Instagram

Anche in quarantena, Olafur Eliasson è attivissimo e, dopo aver presentato il suo disegno dedicato all’Italia, in attesa della prossima installazione a Milano per Fondazione Trussardi, ha lanciato un progetto partecipativo, chiaramente a distanza, per celebrare l’Earth Day. Istituita dalla Nazioni Unite, la Giornata della Terra è dedicata alla salvaguardia dell’ambiente e si tiene un mese e un giorno dopo l’equinozio di primavera, il 22 aprile. Un’occasione particolarmente sentita da Eliasson, che in molti suoi lavori ha affrontato il tema dell’inquinamento e del climate change.

Earth Perspectives è titolo del progetto di Olafur Eliasson, in collaborazione con Serpentine Galleries, nell’ambito delle manifestazioni dell’Earth Day, che quest’anno si volgeranno principalmente da casa. E infatti tutti potranno fruire dell’opera, attraverso la pagina Instagram dell’artista danese: si tratta di nove immagini della Terra di colore arancione e rosa, con un punto al centro. Qualcuno avrà già capito di quale effetto ottico si tratta ma le istruzioni sono semplici: le persone devono fissare il punto per dieci secondi e quindi concentrarsi su una superficie vuota in cui apparirà l’immagine residua in diversi colori. Secondo Eliasson, l’opera sarà questa, cioè una nuova visione del mondo. «La meravigliosa idea dell’Earth Day consente di fare un passo indietro, guardare il pianeta dall’esterno e riconoscere che è un oggetto così difficile e impossibile da comprendere», ha spiegato Olafur Eliasson al Guardian.

Le nove immagini della Terra hanno come punto focale diversi luoghi, dalla fossa delle Marianne, il punto più profondo del nostro pianeta, alla calotta glaciale della Groenlandia. Siti che, per quanto apparentemente distanti, almeno per la nostra percezione della vita quotidiana, sono stati pericolosamente raggiunti dell’uomo o dalle sue manifestazioni: residui plastici sono stati ritrovati infatti anche a 11mila metri di profondità. «Forse non è il pianeta a essere in pericolo. In effetti saremo noi, la razza umana, a estinguerci. Il pianeta starà bene. Dagli qualche migliaio di anni dopo che gli umani avranno rovinato tutto e la Terra prospererà, sarà verde e sarà meravigliosa», ha continuato Eliasson.